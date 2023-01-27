Wynter Andrews: NHS trust fined £800k over baby's neglect death
- Published
An NHS hospital trust has been fined £800,000 after admitting failings in the care of a baby who died after 23 minutes.
Nottingham University Hospitals (NUH) pleaded guilty after the death of Wynter Andrews, who died 23 minutes after being born in 2019 at the Queen's Medical Centre.
The total fine of £1.2m was reduced to £800,000 due to the trust's guilty plea.
A judge said the "systematic failures" were "more than sufficient" to cause harm to Wynter and her mother Sarah.
