Sutton-in-Ashfield: Water sports hub and restaurant plan for reservoir
- Published
A former sailing club at a popular reservoir could be bulldozed to make way for a "flagship" water sports centre and 80-seat restaurant.
Ashfield District Council is behind the project to redevelop land next to King's Mill Reservoir in Sutton-in-Ashfield, Nottinghamshire.
The site was home to Sutton Sailing Club for 63 years before it was told to vacate by the council in September.
The future of the project will be determined at a meeting next week.
Plans reveal the buildings formerly used by Sutton Sailing Club would be demolished to make way for the new hub.
The new modern two-storey building, which would see the restaurant situated upstairs, would offer "panoramic views" from the south side of the reservoir.
On the ground floor, changing rooms, a meeting space and commercial kitchen would be built if given the green light.
Two secure boat yards to park 55 small boats and 12 large boats would be installed.
Vote due
A statement from the developer to planning officers said: "This building will provide a facility which encourages the health and wellbeing of local residents through encouraging engagement with sports and reconnecting with nature.
"The restaurant will also provide a key attraction to the site, encouraging more visitor numbers and increasing the hospitality offering within the district."
Councillors will vote on whether to approve the plans on Wednesday.
Follow BBC East Midlands on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to eastmidsnews@bbc.co.uk.