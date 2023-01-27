Nottinghamshire funfair cites soaring costs as it announces closure
- Published
A funfair in Nottinghamshire has announced it will not reopen this year.
Sherwood Forest Fun Park, based near Edwinstowe, cited rising costs in announcing the retirement of owners Alf and Winona Turvill.
The family has been working on the site for more than 60 years.
In a post on the park's Facebook page the family offered "an extremely huge thank you" to staff and visitors with whom they "made some fantastic memories".
Justine Turvill-Wyld told BBC Radio Nottingham the response to her parents' retirement had been "absolutely amazing".
"I'd like to say a big 'thank you' for the wonderful response and the heartfelt messages for my mum and dad on their retirement.
"We appreciate it more than you can ever imagine. We've made some amazing friends and amazing memories
"It's been the hardest decision we've ever had to make but we've had no choice really."
Follow BBC East Midlands on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to eastmidsnews@bbc.co.uk.