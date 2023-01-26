Steven Brett: Painter and decorator jailed for workplace attack
A painter and decorator who slashed a man's face with a knife during a workplace row has been jailed.
The attack took place when the victim approached Steven Brett, who was his supervisor, and asked him to resolve a workplace issue on 18 January 2021.
Police said Brett "became aggressive" and tried to punch his victim before the fight escalated, with both men crashing through a window pane.
Brett, who also punched and bit his victim, was sentenced to two years.
Nottinghamshire Police said after the victim had tackled Brett, 35, to the floor "in self-defence", both men crashed through the glass before Brett punched the man twice.
'Unprovoked and violent'
Brett then leaned forward to bite him before pulling out a knife and knocking the man to the floor.
The victim was left with a two-and-a-half inch cut to his cheek, which required hospital treatment.
Brett, of Ramsdale Avenue, Calverton, pleaded guilty to wounding or inflicting bodily harm without intent over the attack on a building site in Grantham Road, Bingham.
He was sentenced at Nottingham Crown Court on Tuesday.
Police said Brett launched the "unprovoked and violent attack" on someone he had "previously had a perfectly normal working relationship with".
