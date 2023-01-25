Nottinghamshire man jailed after engaging girl in sex acts
A man has been jailed for three years after "throwing money" at a teenaged girl before engaging her in sex acts.
Nottinghamshire Police said Thomas Timson "knew exactly what he was doing" in befriending the "young, vulnerable girl".
The 36-year-old, from Kirton, near Newark, was found guilty of four counts of engaging his victim in sexual activity by a jury at Nottingham Crown Court.
He was sentenced on Friday.
Police said Timson bought the girl clothes, transferred money to her bank account and took her to restaurants and shops before asking her to send sexually explicit photos and engage in sexual activity.
Det Sgt James Robinson described his behaviour as "manipulative and predatory", adding: "His actions were completely reprehensible and caused the child unimaginable emotional damage."
