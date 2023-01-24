Nottingham EastEnders fan wins role with actor Shane Richie
An EastEnders fan won an opportunity to appear as a supporting artist in the soap alongside actor Shane Richie.
George Codd, from Nottingham, was given the chance to appear in his favourite show to celebrate 100 years of the BBC.
In the episode that aired on Monday, he ordered two pints at The Queen Vic bar from the character Alfie Moon, played by Mr Richie.
Mr Codd said appearing on the set "felt like a dream", adding he would remember the day "for the rest of my life".
The broadcaster gave fans the chance to appear in their favourite BBC programmes, including Strictly and Casualty, and Mr Codd was chosen from more than 150,000 people to appear in EastEnders.
He was told in a surprise Zoom call from star Natalie Cassidy, who plays Sonia Fowler in the soap.
During the scene, Mr Codd then featured in the background of a conversation between characters Jay and Linda enjoying the drinks with another man.
He was also given a tour of the iconic set during the day of filming.
On Monday, Mr Codd was surprised by his friends and family at a red carpet screening at his local cinema in Nottingham to celebrate his TV moment.
He said: "I had the most unforgettable experience on the set of EastEnders. It felt like a dream.
"I feel extremely fortunate to see the magic behind the cameras, but extra fortunate to have filmed with the cast for an actual episode.
"It's a day that I will remember for the rest of my life."
