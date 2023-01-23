Witness appeal after motorcyclist hurt in crash
The driver of a car which failed to stop after a crash involving a motorcyclist is being urged to come forward.
The collision happened at the junction of Queen's Road East and Tattershall Drive, Beeston, Nottinghamshire, at around 17:00 GMT on 12 January.
The motorcyclist, a man in his 20s, was treated in hospital for a hand injury which could require surgery.
Police said despite the crash being filmed they had not traced the car.
After analysing the footage, officers believe the vehicle is likely to be a dark-coloured Audi A4.
PC Steven Allcock, from Nottinghamshire Police, said: "We are looking to trace anyone who may also have captured the car on dashcam footage.
"Fortunately the victim in this case was not more seriously hurt, but he was understandably very shaken by what happened.
"We would very much like to speak to the driver of the car and would urge him to come forward."
