Mansfield venue issued warning over underage alcohol sales
A restaurant has avoided having its alcohol licence suspended despite concerns over underage sales.
Ciao Bella, on Nottingham Road in Mansfield, sold alcohol to customers aged under 18 during police tests in September and November.
Nottinghamshire Police brought a licensing hearing before Mansfield District Council on Monday.
It was agreed the restaurant and lounge bar would be issued with a written warning and new licence conditions.
The Local Democracy Reporting Service said the business failed two test purchases for alcohol sales as part of wider police tests on venues across the town.
It was informed about the first test purchase failure and implemented staff training on the same day, but failed the second visit about six weeks later.
Fines were handed out on both occasions.
'Human error'
During the licensing hearing a spokesperson for Nottinghamshire Police said the force did not have confidence in the venue management's ability to prevent children from harm.
Officers recommended the licence be suspended for three months while the owners drew up further training for staff.
Ciao Bella urged for a written warning to be issued instead.
Patrick Robson, the venue's legal spokesperson, told the hearing: "It's not a failure of the system, it was two occasions of human error."
The committee, made up of three district councillors, chose to follow the venue's recommendations and issue a written warning.
It also added new conditions to the licence, including having a trained and licenced door supervisor present on specified days and times.
