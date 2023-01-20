Couple marry at Nottingham hospital after leukaemia diagnosis

Mick and Nicola Cutforth with family and friendsNottingham University Hospitals NHS Trust
Mick and Nicola Cutforth were together for 20 years before getting married
By Amy Phipps
A couple have tied the knot in an "emotional ceremony" at a hospital in Nottingham.

Mick and Nicola Cutforth - who have been together for 20 years - exchanged vows at City Hospital in front of family and close friends.

Mr Cutforth was told he had terminal leukaemia after being admitted with breathlessness last month.

A hall at Hayward House - the hospital's palliative care unit - was decorated by staff for the occasion.

Nottingham University Hospitals NHS Trust
Hospital staff decorated Hayward House's hall for the special occasion

Nottingham University Hospitals (NUH) said the couple, from Arnold in Nottinghamshire, chose Whitney Houston's I Will Always Love You as their wedding song.

Their wedding cake was made by one of Mr Cutforth's children.

Nurse Megan Kearney said: "It was better than any of us could have imagined. There were lots of happy tears and grateful hearts.

"It was a privilege to be able to make Mick's wish come true and a real honour to be able to be part of such a special occasion."

Ms Cutforth thanked the "amazing" hospital staff for organising the wedding ceremony.

She said: "It wouldn't have been such a special day without them - I can't thank them enough."

