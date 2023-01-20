A1 reopens in Nottinghamshire after burst water pipe closure
The A1 has reopened in Nottinghamshire after a burst water pipe caused "hazardous driving conditions".
Nottinghamshire Police said officers were called to the scene at about 13:10 GMT on Thursday.
The road was closed in both directions between the Elkesley and Blyth, causing several miles of congestion.
National Highways said the road had now reopened but emergency repairs were expected to continue during the day.
