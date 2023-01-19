Mansfield: Investigation after woman dies in house blaze
A woman has died following a house fire in Mansfield.
Firefighters and police were called to Princess Avenue in Forest Town at about 17:30 GMT on Thursday after a fire alarm had alerted neighbours.
A 57-year-old woman was declared dead at the scene and her family had been informed, Nottinghamshire Police said.
The fire service said the cause of the blaze was being fully investigated and police and firefighters would remain at the property overnight.
Nottinghamshire Fire & Rescue Service and Nottinghamshire Police both expressed their condolences to the woman's family.
Ch Insp Paul Hennessy said: "This is an incredibly tragic incident and our thoughts go out to her family and friends."
