A1 Nottinghamshire: Burst main sends water shooting into air
Police have closed part of the A1 in Nottinghamshire due to a burst water pipe.
The A1 northbound, just before Elkesley, has been shut with officers saying the burst main is "causing hazardous driving conditions".
Nottinghamshire Police officers were called to the scene at about 13:10 GMT on Thursday.
Traffic is being diverted and motorists are advised to avoid the area if possible while repairs take place.
