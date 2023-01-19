Levelling up: Projects across East Midlands awarded millions
Projects in the East Midlands have been awarded millions from the government but Nottingham's half-demolished Broadmarsh site has missed out.
Successful Levelling Up Fund (LUF) bids include £20m to build a theatre in Derby and £20m to transform a Mansfield department store into office space.
But Nottingham City Council leader David Mellen said the announcement was a "big disappointment".
The government said the money would spread opportunity to overlooked areas.
The successful projects in the region include:
- £20m to turn the disused Mansfield department store Beales into office space and a civic hub
- £20m towards a new Learning Theatre, to be built in the heart of Derby's city centre, allowing the university students to work and perform at the former historic Assembly Rooms
- Almost £18m for Worksop to create a new leisure facility with ten pin bowling and soft play. The works will also create a new towpath link along Chesterfield canal
- In Sutton-In-Ashfield, £3.1m will help transform a Victorian underground reservoir into a science discovery centre and planetarium
- £16.5m to make town centre improvements in Kimberley and creating step-free access to Bennerley Viaduct and boost the cycle path network in the region
- £13.3m for the Ashbourne Reborn project to transform the town centre
- £22m for a new outdoor food market and event space in Melton and the updating of the Rutland County Museum in Rutland to create a digital visitor experience
The successful bids follow the allocation of £1.7bn to 105 projects from round one of the LUF in 2021.
Nottingham submitted three bids to be considered for central government funding. All three were turned down.
- £20m to prepare the frame of the derelict Broad Marsh shopping centre to be retained and reimagined as a space for play, performance and food
- £17m for the Island Quarter project in order to renovate three heritage warehouse buildings on a 36-acre site near to Nottingham Station
- £20m to improve Bulwell town centre with a new promenade, improvements to the marketplace and to enhance green spaces
Councillor Mellen said the council would "explore alternative public and private funding options" for the full Broadmarsh plan.
"All three Nottingham bids were very strong and clearly aligned to what the Levelling Up Fund is meant to be about. So it's clearly a big disappointment that all of them have been turned down for Levelling Up funding, which Nottingham so clearly needs."
Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said: "Through greater investment in local areas, we can grow the economy, create good jobs and spread opportunity everywhere."
The government said it planned to launch an interactive map online so people could see which projects in their area were receiving funding.
Levelling up secretary Michael Gove said the projects would "revitalise communities that have historically been overlooked but are bursting with potential".
"This new funding will create jobs, drive economic growth, and help to restore local pride," he added.
