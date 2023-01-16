Man arrested after Nottingham pedestrian hit by car
A man has been arrested after a pedestrian was hit by a car in Nottingham.
Officers were called to Radford Boulevard in Radford at about 13:25 GMT on Sunday, Nottinghamshire Police said.
A man was taken to hospital for treatment to a broken leg and facial injuries.
Police said a 59-year-old man was arrested at the scene soon afterwards on suspicion of causing serious injury by dangerous driving.
He has been released on bail, and police are appealing for any witnesses or anyone with dashcam footage to come forward.
