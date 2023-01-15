Hucknall street stabbing: Man suffers body and leg injuries

The man was taken to hospital after receiving first aid at the scene on Nabbs Lane

A man has suffered injuries to his body and legs in a street stabbing, police have said.

Nottinghamshire Police said the man was attacked on Nabbs Lane, Hucknall, at about 1:10 GMT on Wednesday.

A 27-year-old man from Hucknall has been charged with wounding with intent and assault by beating. A Sherwood man, also 27, also faces a wounding charge.

Both men have been conditionally bailed and are due to appear at Nottingham Crown Court on 9 February.

