Hucknall street stabbing: Man suffers body and leg injuries
A man has suffered injuries to his body and legs in a street stabbing, police have said.
Nottinghamshire Police said the man was attacked on Nabbs Lane, Hucknall, at about 1:10 GMT on Wednesday.
A 27-year-old man from Hucknall has been charged with wounding with intent and assault by beating. A Sherwood man, also 27, also faces a wounding charge.
Both men have been conditionally bailed and are due to appear at Nottingham Crown Court on 9 February.
