Sneinton: Arrest after man critically injured in fight
- Published
A man has suffered life-threatening injuries in a fight at a property in Nottingham.
Nottinghamshire Police said officers were called to Sneinton Boulevard, Sneinton, shortly after 01:15 GMT.
The victim, 27, was taken to hospital after being found at the scene with serious injuries to his head and shoulder, the force said.
A 35-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm with intent.
The suspect has been remanded in custody as officers continued to investigate, police said.
Det Sgt Lee Cattell said: "This incident has left one man in a serious condition in hospital with his injuries potentially life-threatening."
Follow BBC East Midlands on Facebook, on Twitter, or on Instagram. Send your story ideas to eastmidsnews@bbc.co.uk.