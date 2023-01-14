Man arrested after women report indecent exposure in Nottingham
Published
A man has been arrested after two women said they were approached by a man who exposed himself.
The first woman said she was approached in Castle Gate, Nottingham, at 04:15 GMT on Thursday but pushed him away.
The second woman said the man exposed himself as she sat at a bus stop in Bentick Road, Radford at 22:00 on Thursday before running away.
Nottinghamshire Police said a 22-year-year-old man was detained on suspicion of two counts of indecent exposure.
The force added the two women were being supported by officers.
