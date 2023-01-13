Nottingham man in court charged with taxi sex assaults
Police have charged a man after three young women reported being sexually assaulted during late night taxi journeys.
Nottinghamshire Police said officers received reports of assaults on women in their late teens in Nottingham, Broxtowe and Alfreton, in Derbyshire, between April 2022 and January 2023.
Zaheer Hussain has been charged with three counts of sexual assault.
The 43-year-old appeared before magistrates on Wednesday.
Mr Hussain, of Wilford Crescent, The Meadows, was bailed and will next appear at Nottingham Crown Court on 8 February.
Det Sgt Laura Gooch said: "Our investigations into what happened will continue in the days and weeks ahead."
