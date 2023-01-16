Transport bosses to set out improvement plans for Nottingham
- Published
Officials are to outline plans to improve Nottingham's rail connections.
Regional transport body Midlands Connect is holding a summit on Monday where it said it would share plans to upgrade the city's rail network.
Senior transport figures from Nottingham City Council will be present at the meeting.
Among the announcements expected are updates on proposals to improve safety measures and reduce journey times on trains between Nottingham and Lincoln.
Midlands Connect previously revealed plans to increase the number of hourly train services between the cities from one to two per hour.
It also said track and signalling improvements would to cut end-to-end journey times from 55 to 45 minutes.
Discussions about improving transport connections within the city are also scheduled.
Senior rail programme manager at Midlands Connect Tawhida Yaacoub said: "Nottingham is such an important and key city in our patch so we want to showcase how we can help its residents keep moving."
Audra Wynter, the city council's portfolio holder for transport, said: "Both Nottingham City Council and Midlands Connect have such exciting plans for enhancing transport options in Nottingham.
"It is fantastic to come together and share these ideas with members of the community."
Follow BBC East Midlands on Facebook, on Twitter, or on Instagram. Send your story ideas to eastmidsnews@bbc.co.uk.