Nottingham Forest: Man arrested after homophobic slur at cup match
- Published
A man has been arrested after homophobic language was reportedly heard at a Nottingham Forest match.
The slur was allegedly used during the first half of the team's EFL Cup quarter-final against Wolverhampton Wanderers on Wednesday.
Officers were told a Wolves fan sitting in the away end at the City Ground was overheard aiming homophobic language at rival fans and Forest players.
A 53-year-old man was held on suspicion of using threatening or abusive words.
He has since been released on conditional bail.
Ch Insp James Walker, Nottinghamshire Police's hate crime lead, said: "Homophobic language has absolutely no place inside or outside football stadiums and will never be tolerated by Nottinghamshire Police.
"As a force, we work closely with Nottinghamshire's three professional football clubs and have a joint approach towards reporting and dealing with hate at football matches."
