Nottingham Forest: Man arrested after homophobic slur at cup match

Nottingham Forest won the cup match on penalties to progress to the semi-finals

A man has been arrested after homophobic language was reportedly heard at a Nottingham Forest match.

The slur was allegedly used during the first half of the team's EFL Cup quarter-final against Wolverhampton Wanderers on Wednesday.

Officers were told a Wolves fan sitting in the away end at the City Ground was overheard aiming homophobic language at rival fans and Forest players.

A 53-year-old man was held on suspicion of using threatening or abusive words.

He has since been released on conditional bail.

Ch Insp James Walker, Nottinghamshire Police's hate crime lead, said: "Homophobic language has absolutely no place inside or outside football stadiums and will never be tolerated by Nottinghamshire Police.

"As a force, we work closely with Nottinghamshire's three professional football clubs and have a joint approach towards reporting and dealing with hate at football matches."

