Mansfield Express closed after vapes repeatedly sold to children
- Published
Police say officers have closed a Nottinghamshire shop after vaping products were repeatedly sold to children.
Officers issued a temporary closure notice for Mansfield Express in West Gate, Mansfield, after it failed a test purchase by selling a vape to a child.
Nottinghamshire Police said it found a 15-year-old boy working alone in the shop during checks on 21 December.
A three-month closure was then approved by magistrates, the force said.
'Flagrant illegality'
Police received "multiple reports" about the store, expressing concern over the sales of e-cigarettes to children, including from one mother of a 13-year-old girl who called police after finding a receipt from the shop.
Sgt Alice Bartle said: "The law around the sale of these products is in place for good reason and must be respected.
"I hope this closure order serves as a warning to all local retailers that this kind of flagrant illegality will not be tolerated and won't be ignored."
It is illegal to sell e-cigarettes, which allow users to inhale nicotine in vapour form, to anyone under the age of 18.
