Nottingham church hosts festival for new arrivals from Hong Kong
- Published
A church is to host a friendship festival for people from Hong Kong who have settled in the UK.
Hundreds of people are expected at the event at St Nic's Church in Nottingham on Saturday.
It will celebrate Hong Kong culture and is intended to welcome people who have recently moved to the UK from the former British colony.
Organisers said it had been timed to tie in with the Chinese Lunar New Year festivities this month.
Around 140,000 people from Hong Kong have applied to come to the UK after the introduction of the British National Overseas (BNO) visa scheme established by the UK Government in January 2021.
That followed a Chinese government crackdown on pro-democracy protestors in the region.
The Nottingham festival has been arranged by UKHK, a project of the Welcome Churches charity.
Tango Chan moved to the UK in December 2021 from Hong Kong with his wife Jenny and their two children.
Mr Chan, who works part-time as a UKHK project assistant at the church on Maid Marian Way, said: "We have settled so well in Nottingham and my children are enjoying education and have adapted really well.
"They have made friends in the UK both in school and at Nottingham Christian Chinese Church where we also attend.
"We can't wait to celebrate that at the friendship festival."
"It's very exciting and lots of work has gone into making this event a great success."
The festival will include a range of stalls, music, children's entertainment, along with British and Hong Kong cuisine.
Emily Shepherd, joint chief executive officer of Welcome Churches, said: "We want friendship festivals to be places where Hong Kongers can come together, share their challenges and experiences, make new friends and experience a true welcome from their local communities."