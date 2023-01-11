Nottinghamshire Police investigate serious assault at house
Police investigating a serious assault at a house in Nottingham have appealed to the public for information.
Nottinghamshire Police said it believed two people - a man and woman - were assaulted in Sneinton Boulevard on Saturday evening.
Officers want to speak to anybody who "heard or saw anything suspicious" in the area at about 23:00 GMT on Saturday.
Anyone who can assist police has been asked to contact the force on 101.
