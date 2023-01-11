Carlton: Arrest after man seriously injured in stabbing
Police have made an arrest after a man was seriously injured in a stabbing.
Nottinghamshire Police were called to the scene in Valley Road, Carlton, at about 10:00 GMT on Wednesday.
The victim, in his 20s, was taken to hospital with serious injuries, while a 24-year-old man was detained on suspicion of assault occasioning grievous bodily harm.
The force said it believed the stabbing was an "isolated incident" with "no wider risk to the public".
Anyone with any information has been asked to contact officers.
