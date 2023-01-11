Peggy's Skylight: Jazz club building to be auctioned by council
A couple who run a popular jazz club in Nottingham say they are facing an uncertain future after the city council decided to auction off the building.
Rachel Foster and Paul Deats, who run Peggy's Skylight, want to put in a bid.
They welcomed the council's decision to delay the original auction date of February but said they still needed more time to raise funds.
The authority said the sale was needed to support services "due to years of underfunding by the government".
Ms Foster and Mr Deats said they were initially informed about the February auction in November but have now been told this will be delayed and they will be given two months' notice of the sale.
Mr Deats said: "We're two private individuals just trying to do something good, something cultural and it's quite difficult to compete with other commercial potential owners."
Ms Foster said: "We understand the council's position that they've got to try and recoup some money.
"It's their building, it's their right to sell it but we want to do our damndest to try and buy it because we don't know what another landlord would mean for us.
"We just want a bit more time because we only opened in 2018, we're finding our feet and had already invested heavily and then the pandemic happened.
"We survived that, we're surviving an energy crisis, we're trying to keep our prices accessible, so trying to find the money is extremely difficult."
An online petition calling for the council to give Peggy's Skylight more time to buy the building had attracted more than 8,000 signatures.
The council said the building, in George Street, was one of a number of properties that were being considered for auction but the sale had been delayed after legal issues arose.
Councillor David Mellen, leader of the Labour-run authority, said: "While it is still our intention to take it to market in the future, this should give more time for the tenants, as requested in their petition.
"Tenants within any buildings we sell are generally protected by the landlord and tenant act meaning there is no immediate risk to tenants, for example in this case we know that there is an ongoing lease in place. We do though understand the uncertainty this potentially causes in the longer term."
He said the sales were necessary due to "years of underfunding by the government".
"We have a duty to get the best price possible on behalf of local taxpayers. An open auction is a way to achieve that," he added.
