East Midlands Ambulance Service workers join strike action
East Midlands Ambulance Service (EMAS) workers are due to take part in national strike action.
The GMB union said paramedics, emergency care assistants, call handlers and other staff would be staging pickets in Nottingham, Leicester, Lincoln and other parts of the region on Wednesday.
EMAS said the situation was "immensely challenging."
The government said patients would see disruption.
Roughly half of the ambulance service walked out for 24 hours on 21 December and were due to do the same on 28 December before the strike was called off.
Rachel Harrison, GMB national secretary, said: "GMB cancelled a planned strike over the Christmas period to say thank you to the public for their incredible support.
"It also allowed time for the government to talk to us about pay, but ministers have dithered and postured, wasting valuable time.
"To end this dispute, GMB needs a concrete offer to help resolve the NHS's crushing recruitment and retention crisis.
"The public expects the government to treat this dispute seriously - it's time they got on with it."
EMAS is made up of more than 4,000 workers represented by the GMB, Unison and Unite unions.
Ben Holdaway, director of operations at EMAS, said: "Industrial action last took place at EMAS on 21 December, and despite a 33% reduction in emergency and urgent calls on the day, it remained immensely challenging.
"We are again working closely with trade union colleagues, and NHS and blue-light service providers across the region to do all we can to minimise the impact on patient safety."
Health and social care secretary Steve Barclay said: "Today's ambulance strike is an unwelcome return to unnecessary disruption and comes at a time when the NHS is already under huge pressure from Covid and flu.
"While we have contingency plans in place, including support from the military, community first responders and extra call handlers, to mitigate risks to patient safety, there will inevitably be some disruption for patients with fewer ambulances on the road."