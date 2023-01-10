Nottingham signal failure leaves rail passengers stranded
Passengers have been left stranded at Nottingham railway station after a signal failure led to services being cancelled.
East Midlands Railway (EMR) said all services were suspended in and out of the station from 18.00 GMT on Tuesday.
Network Rail engineers were attempting to repair the fault, the company added.
Some routes have been suspended for the day, as road replacement services were "proving difficult to source", EMR said.
Tickets dated for Tuesday will now be accepted on Wednesday.
However, a number of routes will be serviced by replacement buses throughout the evening.
