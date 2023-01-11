Nottingham teen carer to compete in Young Masterchef
A teenage carer is due to compete in this year's Young MasterChef competition.
Myles Ahuja, 19, won his first heat on 3 January against four other competitors.
Mr Ahuja, who works at Lark Hill Retirement Village in Clifton in Nottingham, will now compete in the programme on BBC Three, due to be broadcast on 9 January.
He said he was delighted to feature in the show.
Mr Ahuja said: "I had undiagnosed dyslexia for most of my school life but I didn't let that stop me.
"I had to work harder than anyone else, which I did.
"I'm relentless when it comes to doing what I need to get done."
He will be competing against 14 other contestants, all aged between 18 and 25, and will face an array of challenges under the eyes of judges Poppy O'Toole and Kerth Gumbs.
Mr Ahuja is due to study veterinary medicine at the University of Nottingham in March.
He has been working at the retirement village during his gap year.
Staff and residents said they hoped they would see him lift the trophy.
Ann Dunks, 85, said: "I think he could win - I hope he does anyway.
"Even if he doesn't he's our winner. He's ever so cheerful, he's very nice. He helps people a lot."
