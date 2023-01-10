Wilko customer service staff at risk of redundancy
A total of 95 staff members at Wilko are at risk of redundancy as the retailer is set to outsource its customer service operations.
The Nottinghamshire-based firm confirmed those at its contact centre in Worksop were currently in a consultation process.
It said a new third party provider would take over all its customer enquiries from next month.
Wilko said it was part of its plans to improve processes and efficiency.
Consultation period
Ben Exall, digital director at Wilko, said the move was "not something we have undertaken lightly".
"Unfortunately our current customer service processes aren't delivering the aftercare that our shoppers need," he said.
"Using the expertise and customer service-specific technology of a third party provider means we can now deliver the experience that our customers rightly demand of us."
He added the consultation period would allow those impacted to "explore opportunities for alternative roles" within the company.
Last year, Wilko - which opened its first hardware store in 1930 - closed 13 stores from a planned 15 across the country, saying it was part of a review prompted by a number of leases coming to an end.
The company now has a total of 402 stores in the UK.
