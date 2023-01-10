Nottingham libraries saved under revised cost-saving plans
Three libraries will remain open under fresh cost-cutting proposals by Nottingham City Council.
Services in Basford, Aspley and Radford and Lenton had been earmarked for closure in plans put forward by the council last year.
But the authority said savings and "strong public feedback" had allowed it to look again at the propsosals.
City councillors will vote on revised plans to transform library services at a meeting on 17 January.
Previously, the council said closing the three libraries would save £233,000 towards closing a budget shortfall of £28m.
However, a staffing restructure in library services means only £79,000 savings are now needed.
Residents voiced anger at the closure plans, setting up a group called Save Nottingham Libraries in opposition.
A report submitted to the city council's executive board, said: "The transformation principles and revised recommendations provides a positive response to the views and concerns raised by individuals and communities and the strong opposition to closures.
"The recommendations still enable the transformation to create a modern library service that remains relevant, whilst still responding to financial pressures facing the local authority and the specific delivery of the savings requirement."
Campaigner Stewart Halforty told the Local Democracy Reporting Service: "We're delighted, it's the outcome we wanted.
"We know there was a great deal of love for these libraries.
"Everyone is very relieved, it was a very good campaign, it lasted nearly a year with a lot of work put in."
