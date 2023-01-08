Arrests after Hucknall off-licence robbery
- Published
Three men have been arrested after a "nasty and distressing" robbery at an off-licence, police have said.
A staff member was pushed and cash stolen after a man entered the store in Watnall Road, Hucknall, at 18:00 GMT on Saturday, claiming to have a knife.
Two men, aged 55 and 30, were initially arrested but Nottinghamshire Police has not said what they were arrested on suspicion of.
A third man was also arrested on suspicion of drug offences.
Follow BBC East Midlands on Facebook, on Twitter, or on Instagram. Send your story ideas to eastmidsnews@bbc.co.uk.
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.