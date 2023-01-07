Arrest as armed officers seize air gun in Nottingham

Armed officers seized an air gun from a house on Melrose Street, Nottingham
By Amy Phipps
A man has been arrested after a woman reported being hit with an object and threatened with a pistol.

Police were called to a house on Melrose Street, Nottingham, at about 21:15 GMT on Friday.

Armed officers searched the property and discovered an air gun.

The 35-year-old man was arrested at the scene on suspicion of assault and possession of a firearm with intent to cause fear of violence. He remains in police custody.

Police said the victim suffered bruising to her legs.

Insp Iain Blackstock, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: "Our officers will always respond robustly to any reports we receive about a suspected firearm.

"There is simply no excuse for anyone to threaten someone with a firearm, real or otherwise.

"Our inquiries remain ongoing - we'd ask anyone with information that could assist us to get in touch immediately."

