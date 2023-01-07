Christmas light display raises £4,000 for charity
A charity worker who decorated his Nottinghamshire home with a huge Christmas display has raised £4,000 for the RSPCA.
David Carter, 65, covers his house in Gamston with festive lights and figurines every year.
He collects donations from visitors, which are given to the Radcliffe Animal Centre where he works.
He said the amount he raised last month was "staggering" considering the times we are living in.
Mr Carter said: "This is £500 more than last year, which means over the last six years I have raised just over £12,000.
"I would like to thank all that visited and donated, people were extremely generous."
Putting on the display is an additional financial pressure for Mr Carter each year.
Last year he spent £300 on new decorations.
Following the increase in cost of energy he believes the display cost him about £180 to run over 36 nights.
