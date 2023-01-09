Prof Sir Jonathan Van-Tam joins Parkrun charity
- Published
Prof Sir Jonathan Van-Tam, who became known for his public health work during the coronavirus pandemic, is to join the trustees of the charity Parkrun.
Prof Van-Tam, nicknamed JVT, became known for delivering Covid updates in light-hearted ways, sometimes employing football analogies.
He joined the Department of Health and Social Care on secondment from the University of Nottingham in 2017.
He said he was delighted to be joining the charity.
Prof Van-Tam, pro-vice-chancellor of the faculty of medicine and health sciences at the university, is one of seven new trustees and is due to join in March.
He was knighted for his work at Buckingham Palace in July.
'Talented people'
Parkrun started in 2004 with 13 runners and five volunteers in London's Bushy Park.
Events now take place in more than 2,200 locations in 22 countries around the world.
Prof Van-Tam said: "Parkrun is a fantastic organisation which has done so much to promote free, inclusive, friendly participation in sport, exercise, movement and mental wellbeing and I am delighted to be joining it this year as one of its trustees.
"As a public health professional, I am passionate about supporting initiatives which focus on the benefits that an active lifestyle can bring."
Chair of trustees Gavin Megaw said: "I am delighted that such a wide group of talented people volunteered their services."
