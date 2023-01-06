Jessica Ennis-Hill: Runners surprised on The One Show
Runners from a group set up to support people living with cancer have been surprised by Olympian Jessica Ennis-Hill on a BBC programme.
Nottingham oncologist Lucy Gossage set up 5k Your Way in 2018 to help cancer patients and their friends. Lizzie Paddock is one of the main organisers.
The surprise took place on The One Show's One Big Thank You segment.
Ms Ennis-Hill, who won gold at the 2012 Olympic Games, said the pair had done some amazing work.
In four years, the initiative has grown to 85 groups across the UK and Ireland, with more than 1,500 members.
The surprise took place at Nottingham's Portland fitness centre and was broadcast on Thursday.
Ms Gossage and Ms Paddock arrived under the impression they were going to do an interview for a documentary about running and were surprised to find Ms Ennis-Hill working out at the centre.
She told the women: "I've been informed about you two amazing women.
"I'm here on behalf of The One Show to say thank you for all the amazing work you've been doing."
The former heptathlete added: "I'm a firm believer in the power of sport in helping people through really challenging times, so when I heard about what Lucy and Lizzie have been doing, I knew it was right up my street."
The pair were then thanked by runners from around the country and celebrities, including singer Ronan Keating and England striker Beth Mead.
Ms Gossage said the members of the club were showing other people with cancer that there was hope.
"I think that's a big bit of what we're about," she said.
A spokesperson for The One Show said: "We get dozens of nominations every week for our One Big Thank You strand.
"What stood out about this nomination was the way Lizzie and Lucy had gone above and beyond to offer a lifeline to people who have cancer, and their loved ones.
"To put aside so much time and effort to help others, and to do it in such a positive way, made us think they really did deserve a One Big Thank You."
If people want to send in their own nominations, they can email them to onebigthankyou@bbc.co.uk.
