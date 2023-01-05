Search for Nottingham Panthers jersey accidently given to charity
A grieving daughter has appealed for help to find her father's ice hockey jersey after it was accidentally donated to charity.
Sophie Buchan, 25, said the Nottingham Panthers top was sentimental as they used to go to watch games together.
It had been set aside with other items of clothing she wanted to keep but got mixed up with other bags of clothes and put out for charity collection.
She said getting it back would be like getting back a piece of her dad.
Miss Buchan, who lives in Arnold, Nottinghamshire, said her dad Andy died suddenly and unexpectedly in December aged 54.
While sorting through his belongings at his house in Lincoln she put aside his Nottingham Panthers jersey to keep.
"I used to go with him to all the games when I was younger," she said.
The top was put into a bag of items she wanted to keep but it became mixed up with others that were going to be donated to charity.
It was collected from outside her grandmother's house in Oakwood, Derby, on 20 December by DB Collections working on behalf of The Air Ambulance Service.
She said family members had been ringing around their shops to try to find the top but its whereabouts were still unknown.
Miss Buchan said: "It feels like losing him all over again.
"It would be really nice to get it back."
