Worksop: Man jailed after cops sniff out cannabis grow
- Published
A man has been jailed after a large cannabis grow was sniffed out by passing police officers.
Nottinghamshire Police said the officers were walking past the house in Sime Street, Worksop, in November 2021 when they noticed a strong smell of cannabis.
They entered the property and found 169 plants across five rooms.
Elmas Sitaj, 34, was arrested at the scene and jailed for 10 months at Nottingham Crown Court on Tuesday.
Sitaj, of no fixed abode, had pleaded guilty to the production of cannabis at a previous hearing.
The force praised the officers, who decided to raid the house after looking through windows and spotting fan boxes, plant pots and chemical boxes.
Insp Hayley Crawford said: "Thanks to the neighbourhood officers' instincts, we were able to disturb a sophisticated cannabis grow and stop the drugs getting on to our streets."
