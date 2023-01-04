Colston Bassett: Man who stabbed ex to death jailed for life
A man who stabbed a mother-of-three to death shortly after their relationship ended has been given a life sentence for her murder.
John Jessop, 26, will serve a minimum of 17 years and eight months for killing 47-year-old Clair Ablewhite at her home in Nottinghamshire.
Jessop cycled 17 miles from his home in Newark in order to murder Ms Ablewhite in Colston Bassett, then cycled back.
Police said the attack he inflicted on her was "brutal and relentless".
"The nature of her injuries to the head and chest appeared very personal," Det Insp Mel Crutchley, of Nottinghamshire Police, said.
"In any homicide investigation I always remain open-minded and keep the information, intelligence, and evidence under constant review.
"However, I formed the opinion very early on in this investigation that Clair's killer was known to her."
Ms Ablewhite was brought up in Bingham, Nottinghamshire, and had spent most of her life working on the farm she shared with her husband, having married at the age of 19.
The couple had three sons together. When the marriage ended, she moved out of the family home and started renting a cottage in Hall Lane, Colston Bassett, in January 2022.
Police said she had been in an "intimate relationship" with Jessop from September 2021, and the force added this ended on 19 February 2022.
Jessop murdered her on the evening of 26 February 2022, less than a week later.
"The contact ceased mainly due to concern over the age difference, and it was evident from the communication that he had been at her Colston Bassett address during the six weeks she had resided there," Det Insp Crutchley said.
Police were able to trace Jessop using CCTV and dashcam footage.
Officers were initially contacted by Ms Ablewhite's neighbour - who was in France at the time - and spotted a hooded man while viewing his home security camera using his mobile phone.
Police said it was an audio camera, so it also captured the sound of the assault that ended Ms Ablewhite's life.
Officers then spent hours trawling through CCTV and dashcam footage in order to trace Jessop's journey.
They also found Ms Ablewhite's phone in a stream, as Jessop had taken it after the murder. It was severely water damaged but police were able to retrieve the information. They found she had been using a dating website, and also found WhatsApp messages between her and Jessop.
"He was identified as being known to Clair via social media and had been in an intimate relationship with her," Det Insp Crutchley said.
Police arrested Jessop and charged him with murder on 11 March. He later pleaded guilty at Nottingham Crown Court on 12 October.
