West Bridgford: Man who threw bricks through shop windows jailed
A man who smashed a number of high street shop windows by throwing bricks through them has been jailed.
Said Ferradji, 43, targeted a shop, restaurant and salon in Central Avenue, Tudor Square and Priory Road, in West Bridgford, Nottinghamshire, in 2021.
Ferradji, of Albert Road, West Bridgford, admitted to six counts of criminal damage, theft from a dwelling and failing to surrender to bail.
He was sentenced to four months in jail at Nottingham Magistrates' Court.
'Senseless vandalism'
Nottinghamshire Police said Ferradji caused thousands of pounds of damage to the independent businesses when he threw broken block paving bricks at their windows during the summer and autumn of 2021.
He was arrested when officers spotted him sizing up another business in Tudor Square on 5 November, the force added.
Officers found a stolen bank card in his possession and later discovered paving bricks at his home during a search.
Sgt Sarah Merrall said: "This senseless vandalism left a number of shops and other businesses out of pocket and caused them a significant amount of inconvenience."
