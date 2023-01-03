Nottingham: Arrests after police discover drugs and close flat
Two men have been arrested after police discovered drugs at a city centre flat.
Officers entered the property on Milton Street, in Nottingham, on Thursday following reports of drug use and antisocial behaviour at the address.
A 36-year-old man and a 41-year-old man were detained, while two other men were found in possession of drugs.
Nottinghamshire Police said the flat had now been closed off to the tenants and a court order has been applied for to keep the property shut.
If granted, the order will make it an offence for anyone unauthorised to enter or remain on the premises.
The 36-year-old man was detained for failing to appear at court in relation to drug offences, with a 41-year-old man arrested for breaching his bail conditions.
A third man, also aged 41, was issued a court summons after being found to be in possession of a class B drug.
A fourth man was found with a class C drug and was given a community resolution, which involves an intervention programme.
