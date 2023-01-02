Third man stabbed in fight outside Nottingham nightclub
- Published
A third man has received hospital treatment for stab wounds after a fight in Nottingham on New Year's Day.
Police said it happened outside the Mojo nightclub on Thurland Street at 04:16 GMT.
It was originally believed two men aged 24 and 18 were injured but police have since said another 18-year-old was stabbed and had injuries to his chest.
Nottinghamshire Police said none of the injuries were believed to be life-threatening.
The 24-year-old sustained wounds to his chest and back and the other 18-year-old was treated for a leg injury.
Police said three men had been arrested on suspicion of affray.
Officers have been analysing CCTV from the area and have appealed to taxi drivers who may have been working in the area at the time to come forward.
Det Insp Kayne Rukas said: "We know there were a number of taxis in the area at the time.
"I would like to directly ask any drivers who may have seen anything or may have dash-cam footage of the incident to come forward.
"Taxi or bus drivers working in the early hours of New Year's Day elsewhere in the city may also have noticed an injured passenger or one with bloodstains on their clothing.
"They could hold important information which will help officers understand what happened."
Follow BBC East Midlands on Facebook, on Twitter, or on Instagram. Send your story ideas to eastmidsnews@bbc.co.uk.