Mansfield Woodhouse: Woman dies in New Year's Eve crash
- Published
A woman has died after the car she was driving left the road and crashed in Nottinghamshire.
Police said emergency services were called to Old Mill Lane, Mansfield Woodhouse at 18:20 GMT on Saturday.
They said the crash on New Year's Eve was not thought to involve other vehicles and the woman in her 50s died at the scene.
Officers said investigations were ongoing and appealed for anyone with information to get in touch.
