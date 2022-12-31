Six arrested after brawl outside Nottingham nightclub
Published
Police arrested six men after they stepped in to break up a fight outside a nightclub.
Patrolling officers intervened when trouble flared between two groups of people in Talbot Street in Nottingham city centre just before 03:00 GMT on Friday.
Nottinghamshire Police said one officer was clawed in the face, another pushed and a third kicked.
The force described the disorder as "totally unacceptable".
It said an 18-year-old was detained on suspicion of affray and assaulting an emergency worker.
A 19-year-old was arrested on suspicion of affray, possession of a class B drug and two assaults on an emergency worker.
Another 19-year-old was held on suspicion of affray and possession of a class A drug, and a 20-year-old was detained on suspicion of affray.
'Protecting the public'
Police released the other two arrested men after reviewing CCTV footage of the incident.
Sgt Steve Willetts said: "This was a totally unacceptable incident and officers did well to quickly bring the disorder under control.
"Once again, we are frustrated to report a number of officers were assaulted while performing their duties and protecting the public."
He said inquiries were continuing and asked anyone who witnessed the fight to contact the police.
