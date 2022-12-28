Four Nottinghamshire police officers assaulted in one day
- Published
Four officers from the same police force were assaulted while attending three separate incidents in one day.
Two were punched in the face as they detained a man, one was punched by a woman, while another was pushed in the chest and spat at by a man.
All of the officers work for Nottinghamshire Police and were assaulted on Tuesday.
The force has repeated its warning it will not tolerate attacks on emergency workers carrying out their duties.
Insp Keiron Hancock said: "These incidents highlight the sort of violent behaviour our officers sadly have to deal with on a regular basis.
"I am pleased that suspects have been arrested in all three incidents.
"We will not tolerate violence against officers who are simply working to keep the public safe."
In one of the incidents, police were called to Richmond Road in Kirkby-in-Ashfield due to concerns for a man's safety. Two officers were punched in the face as they detained a 26-year-old man.
He was arrested on suspicion of common assault and two counts of assaulting an emergency worker.
'Doing their duty'
Police also arrested a 41-year-old woman after being called to reports of a domestic incident in Allen Street in Hucknall.
As officers were leaving the address with her she punched one of them in the face. She was arrested on suspicion of assault and assaulting an emergency worker.
Later that day, police attended reports of a fight involving a group of men in Watnall Road in Hucknall.
Three men, aged 19, 42 and 44, were arrested on suspicion of affray, and the 19-year-old was also arrested on suspicion of assault.
An officer was pushed to the chest and spat at while attempting to detain the 44-year-old man, who was then further arrested on suspicion of assaulting an emergency worker.
Insp Hancock added: "We do not expect our officers, or any emergency worker, to be assaulted while doing their duty.
"The force will not hesitate to take action against those suspected of assaulting any emergency worker."
