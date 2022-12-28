Radford: CCTV appeal following woman's assault
- Published
Police investigating the assault of a woman two months ago have issued a CCTV image of a man they want to speak to.
The woman was assaulted inside an address in Radford in Nottingham on the evening of 18 October.
Police said they need the public's help to identify the man.
PC Christopher Morgan said: "Even though we acknowledge the CCTV image isn't of the best quality, I am urging anyone who recognises this man to please get in touch with us."
Follow BBC East Midlands on Facebook, on Twitter, or on Instagram. Send your story ideas to eastmidsnews@bbc.co.uk.
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.