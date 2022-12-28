Two charged after serious assault at Worksop bus stop
- Published
Two suspects been charged after another man was attacked and knocked unconscious at a bus stop on Christmas Day.
The 22-year-old victim suffered serious head injuries during the assault in Worksop in Nottinghamshire.
Paramedics and police were called to Newcastle Street shortly after 18:00 GMT.
The victim was taken to hospital for treatment, and police said he was now believed to be in a stable condition.
Two men, aged 24 and 33, were arrested and have since been charged with causing grievous bodily harm with intent.
Det Insp Mark Booth said: "A man was knocked unconscious and suffered serious head injuries following this nasty assault.
"Nottinghamshire Police condemns all acts of violence, and we would warn anyone who behaves in this manner that they will eventually have to face up to the consequences of their actions."
Follow BBC East Midlands on Facebook, on Twitter, or on Instagram. Send your story ideas to eastmidsnews@bbc.co.uk.