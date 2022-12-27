Nottinghamshire Police stop man driving car with missing wheel
- Published
A man was stopped by police after he was spotted driving a car with one of the wheels missing.
Nottinghamshire Police said it was "quite unbelievable" that the Renault was still moving with only three wheels.
The car had been seen in the Ollerton area before being reported by concerned members of the public.
Police said they have reported the driver for the "absolutely outrageous" offence.
Nottinghamshire Roads Policing Unit said on Facebook: "When we heard the radio transmission of a car being driven without a wheel we made our way over. Response officers spotted it first and got it to stop.
"How it was still moving was quite unbelievable. Even more unbelievable was how far the driver thought he was going to get in it. We then informed him that he wasn't going anywhere in it."