Critical incident at Nottingham and Nottinghamshire hospitals
City and county hospitals in Nottinghamshire have declared a "critical incident" for the second time in as many weeks.
Both NHS trusts have made the move due to a "large number of very poorly people" being admitted to A&E with respiratory conditions.
Staff were working to urgently discharge fit patients, bosses said.
The trusts - Nottingham University Hospitals and Sherwood Forest Hospitals - announced the same move last week.
NUH, which runs the Queen's Medical Centre and the City Hospital, said it was caring for 173 Covid patients and 122 with flu.
More than 220 people were being treated in A&E at the QMC, but more than 70 were waiting to be admitted to a ward, it added.
Dr Keith Girling, medical director at NUH said: "Our staff are working tirelessly to get patients home safely and in a timely manner.
"With the busy holiday period, often families aren't ready or prepared for their loved one to come home and we are asking for their support to help our discharge teams get those patients who are medically fit back home as soon as possible."
The trust, which is continuing to urge people to only attend A&E or call 999 when their life is at risk, said its aim was to "prioritise patients with the highest level of need".
In the county, SFH - which oversees King's Mill, Newark and Mansfield Community Hospitals - said it was caring for 76 patients with flu and a further 68 patients with Covid.
It said 87 patients had been medically fit to leave hospital 24 hours ago, but were still waiting to be discharged. It also urged the public to support hospital staff by helping get people home as soon as possible.
Maggie Mcmanus, Deputy Chief Operating Officer, said: "Demand for NHS services remains high across the county right now and every hospital bed really does count when it comes to ensuring patients can access the healthcare they need as quickly and safely as possible.
