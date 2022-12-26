Appeal after assault on Nottingham to Loughborough bus
An investigation has been launched after a man suffered a fractured cheekbone when he was punched in the face on a bus.
The victim was on the top deck of the number one Nottingham City Transport bus, travelling to Loughborough from Nottingham city centre.
He was punched in the face following a dispute before being assaulted again when he got off the bus.
The victim went to hospital after fracturing his cheek and eye socket.
The attack took place on the night of Saturday, 19 November.
Nottinghamshire Police has issued CCTV images of a man it would like to speak to in connection with the assault.
