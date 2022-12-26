Two arrested after man seriously injured in Worksop assault
- Published
Two men have been arrested after another man was seriously assaulted in the street on Christmas Day.
The 22-year-old suffered "significant" head injuries in the attack in Worksop, said Nottinghamshire Police.
Paramedics and police officers were called to Newcastle Street shortly after 18:00 GMT and the unconscious victim was taken to hospital.
Two men, aged 44 and 34, have been arrested in connection with the assault and remain in police custody.
Police said a cordon was put in place around the area on Sunday evening and the force urged anyone with any information to call 101.
